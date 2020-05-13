'363 centres identified for 14-day quaratine in Gubbi'

DHNS
DHNS, Gubbi (Tumakuru district),
  • May 13 2020, 20:04 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 20:05 ist

Gubbi Tahsildar Pradeep Kumar Hiremath said that 363 centres had been reserved and equipped across the taluk, to keep people who come from other states, cities and rural areas in 14-day quarantine in view of the Covid-19 lockdown relaxation measures that have been announced in the state. He spoke after distributing food kits to workers in Doddaguni village.

He mentioned that government school and hostels had been reserved for quarantining people who come to Gubbi from outside and iterated that there was no need for local people to panic as all precautions had been taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19. 

 

COVID-19
quarantine facility

