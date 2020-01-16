5k petitions from Davangere to SC over CAA

Davangere has created a sort of records by sending more than 5,000 petitions to the Supreme Court opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

All the petitioners are Muslims. A team of advocates, led by Anis Pasha, has prepared the petitions. The petitioners have made an appeal to the Supreme Court to direct the Centre to withdraw CAA as it is against Article 14 of Constitution and basic principles of secularism. The constitution does not favour religion as criteria for citizenship, they have claimed.

The team has even borne the expenses of the registered post as the petitioners are from a humble background.

Pasha told DH that the Muslim advocates' forum took the details of Muslims residing in the city, their address and prepared petitions and they have been sent separately in their individual names to the Supreme Court. The petition has been prepared by advocate Malvi Mushtaq and S Abdul Raheem.

He said, "We are confident that the Supreme Court would consider these petitions and take suitable steps in this regard."

Pasha said that the Muslims across the country are going through anxious moments after the passage of CAA in the Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are making statements in public that CAA will not cause any problem to Indian Muslims. If it is true, let them issue an ordinance in this regard. Muslims across the country will not stage protest, he added.