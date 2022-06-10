79 elephants died in 2021, 17 deaths unnatural: Forest department

As many as 79 elephants have died in the year 2021 of which 17 were killed by unnatural reasons, including electrocution and snaring, the Forest Department stated.

Replying to a query by wildlife activist Giridhar Kulkarni, the department said details related to the deaths of pachyderms, including the post-mortem report, will be uploaded on the official website.

The data showed that the major cause of unnatural death was electrocution, which killed 11 elephants. Snaring and gunshots also claimed the life of elephants.

Karnataka is the elephant capital of the country with the last census held in August 2017 estimating that there are 6049 animals in the state, most of which inhabit the protected areas.

Officials cited shrinking natural habitat on the one hand and the shortage of fodder in the forests caused by invasive species like lantanna and eupatorium was forcing the pachyderms to enter human habitations.

The department has prepared several plans, from trenches to solar-powered fences and railway barricades following the rise in the number of man-elephant conflicts. Besides the crop loss, about 20 to 25 people have also been killed in the conflict every year starting 2017-19. In addition more than 15 people suffer injuries each year during these conflicts.

The developments have forced the officials to set up a 24X7 information centre to alert villagers about the movement of elephants. The department has also launched a digital platform for quick payment of compensation to those suffered by the conflict.

Activist Giridhar Kulkarni welcomed the department's move to make information on elephant deaths public. "This is a positive development as this was pending since 2013. This initiative would bring transparency and will also help the Forest Department in gaining public support for wildlife conservation," he added.