ADTT at all RTOs in three years: Laxman Savadi

Deputy Chief Minister, also Transport Minister, Laxman Savadi said that all regional transport offices (RTOs) in the state will have automated driving test tracks (ADTT) in another three years.

Savadi was addressing a gathering, after inaugurating ADTT at Mysuru (East) RTO, on Friday.

He said, the ADTT enhances the level of testing and reduces corruption in the issuance of driving licences.

According to Savadi, the candidates manage to get DL even though they lacked necessary skills increasing the rate of accidents. India records approximately 1.5 lakh deaths due to road accidents and nearly, six lakh people sustain injuries, he said.

Savadi said, “The Transport department is a major source of revenue and Mysuru region alone generates Rs 450 crore a year.”

He said, “Many expensive car owners get their vehicles registered in other states, due to high tax rates in Karnataka. Once the Union government introduces ‘one nation, one tax’, the state department is expected to generate approximately Rs 7,000 crore per annum.”

‘6 tracks underway’

Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety N Shivakumar said, “Out of 10 RTOs in Bengaluru, two have automated driving test tracks. The works on six tracks in parts of the state are under progress and the department has submitted a proposal for another eight tracks in different RTOs.”

He said, “Unless one has basic knowledge and minimum skills, it is not easy to pass the driving test. With the introduction of ADTT, the rate of accidents will be reduced.”

Additional Commissioner for Transport (Enforcement- South) C P Narayana Swamy explained the procedure of the test and said that the new facility has separate tracks for two-wheelers, cars and heavy transport vehicles. While ‘Up Gradient’ test will be conducted to issue DL for light motor vehicles (LMV), ‘Serpentine’ track test will be conducted for two-wheeler riders, he said.

The candidate should emerge out of the serpentine track within 60 seconds, without disturbing more than eight poles planted on the side of the track, he said.