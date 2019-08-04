After Vishwanath, GTD wants to retire from politics

Disqualified JD(S) MLA A H Vishwanath and MLA G T Devegowda on Sunday announced their retirement from electoral politics.

Vishwanath said he will take a final decision about his political career after a discussion with his supporters.

While Vishwanath announced it during a press conference, Devegowda stated his intention while speaking to reporters. Vishwanath said he was humiliated and neglected in the JD(S), though he was its state president.

The former minister refused to comment on a query on whether he will join BJP. “The time has changed and I will disclose my decision soon,” he said.

Devegowda said, “I am upset with the present political system and it is enough for me. I am pained and I am not in debt to anyone. I have not obtained any help either from Kumaraswamy, Deve Gowda or Siddaramaiah,” he said.

The former minister said, in his five-decade-long political career, he had not come across such a political system. “I have served as minister twice and it’s enough for me. JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy are like gods to me,” he said.

However, he expressed displeasure about the party JD(S) and said that it had promised to field his son G D Harishgowda in the Assembly elections and also make him (Devegowda) MLC. But, nothing has happened.

“I did not even get the portfolio of my choice in the coalition government,” he said.