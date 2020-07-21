'Any disease can be cured with confidence, doctor's advice'

Any disease can be cured by facing it without any fear, with self-confidence and by strictly following the advises of the doctor, said Sharief, who recently recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from hospital.

A trader from Shirangala in Kodlipete hobli, he said, “After recovery, I am spending my time with wife and children at my home in Shirangala,” he said.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

On contracting the infection, he said, “I am a trader and had been to Gadag. After returning from Gadag, I visited a hospital and got myself tested for Covid-19. The doctors and Asha workers had not advised me to remain at home till the swab results are out. I came to know of my result when I was carrying out my business. As per the direction of the health department, my wife, children and I were admitted to a covid care centre at Galibeedu in Madikeri. My two children and I had contracted the virus. We received good treatment and care at the hospital,” he said.

“My children and I were given Vitamin C tablets daily. Paracetamol tablet was given only when we had fever. Further, my wife was preparing and giving us Kashaya made of pepper, clove, cinnamon, ginger, turmeric powder and lemon to boost our immunity,” he explained.

“One need not be scared of Covid-19. However, the way society looks at Covid-19 infected person after recovery should change,” he felt.