Appointed to Haj Committee

As the term of Karnataka State Haj Committee period came to an end on January 18, the state government has appointed Minority Welfare, Haj and Wakf secretary A B Ibrahim as an administrator of the Karnataka State Haj Committee.

It has also nominated 16 members to the Committee- Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, MLA Kaneez Fathima and MLC B M Farooq. Chairman of the Karnataka State Board of AUQUF, also a member and executive officer of Karnataka State Haj Committee, will be its member-secretary.