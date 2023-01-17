Araga Jnanendra visits Sabarimala as ordinary devotee

Araga Jnanendra visits Sabarimala as ordinary devotee; pics go viral

Jnanendra performed rituals and participated in maladharanam programme in Bengaluru and headed straight to Sabarimala

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 17 2023, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 14:08 ist
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited the Sabarimala temple in Kerala like a common devotee and paid obeisance to Lord Ayyappa.

Photos and videos of his visit have gone viral on social media.

Home Minister Jnanendra performed rituals and participated in maladharanam programme in Bengaluru and headed straight to Sabarimala.

Without using any VVIP facility and access, minister Jnanendra, along with a few people from close circle, walked down to the temple, climbed 18 steps and offered payers.

He walked with Irumudi kettu, (a small bag with two compartments with pooja items) tied on his head. Devotees without irumudi kettu are not allowed to pass through the stairway to reach the shrine.

The simplicity and devoutness of the minister Jnanendra was much appreciated by the people. He visited Sabarimala on Monday and returned to Bengaluru on the same day.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
araga jnanendra
Sabarimala

What's Brewing

The British aren’t the only ones with Royal drama

The British aren’t the only ones with Royal drama

Airlines face hurdles to cashing in on China re-opening

Airlines face hurdles to cashing in on China re-opening

Djokovic return splits fans at Australian Open

Djokovic return splits fans at Australian Open

DH Toon | Wounded middle class calls out 'sadist' FM

DH Toon | Wounded middle class calls out 'sadist' FM

Astronomers from IISc detect signal from distant galaxy

Astronomers from IISc detect signal from distant galaxy

Nimhans develops 1st tool in India to gauge work stress

Nimhans develops 1st tool in India to gauge work stress

Bengaluru history to bloom at Republic Day flower show

Bengaluru history to bloom at Republic Day flower show

Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador

Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador

 