Asst sub-inspector faces inquiry over WhatsApp status

A derogatory WhatsApp post by Sorab assistant sub-inspection Shabber Khan on the state government and the RSS over the cancellation of Tipu Jayanti celebrations has gone viral on social media in the district.

In his WhatsApp status, the ASI had criticised the state government over cancelling Tipu Jayanti and its move to drop lessons on 18th century Mysore ruler from textbooks. The post has invited the wrath of the higher-ups. Superintendent of Police K M Shantaraju has transferred the cop to DAR Shivamogga and directed ASP Shikaripur to conduct an inquiry into the issue.

The ASI in question had posted the message on Nov 2 and deleted it a while later. But the screenshots of the message were widely circulated on social media platforms. Appropriate action would be taken against the cop based on the inquiry report, the SP said.