Ayodhya judgement ‘big relief’, says Tareen

Former vice-chancellor of Kashmir University and Pondicherry University Jalees Ahmed Khan Tareen (J A K Tareen) said that the unanimous verdict of the five-judge Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case has come as a great relief to many of the right-thinking Muslims of India and to the common man.

“The dispute was of no consequence to crores of Muslims, who are living below the poverty line. Their priority is their daily bread, healthcare and education of children. I have been writing and tweeting, for years, that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and other Muslim parties, who were fighting for the 2.7 acres of land, that they were causing irreparable damage to the community, creating an impression that they represented the views of the entire Muslim community,” Tareen said.

“Members of AIMPLB and other Muslim parties only helped those, who had an agenda to polarise society along communal lines, divide a harmonious Indian society. They have utterly failed to realise the significance of goodwill that a minority needs to build with the majority community to benefit from the country’s development and to get their equal share. Goodwill and harmony are a billion times more worthy than an abandoned mosque,” he said.

‘Goodwill gesture’

“Two years ago, I had tweeted that the claim to the mosque land should be given away as a goodwill gesture to Hindu brothers, gracefully. The AIMPLB and their lawyers should gracefully accept the verdict and give up their egoistic announcements to take their futile mission forward.

“The helplessness of a common, right-thinking Muslim is his inability to convey his feelings to Hindu brothers as the media is choosy on publishing their views. A few maulanas are frequently and repeatedly invited to national TV debates,” he said.

“They do not speak for the Muslims of India, as a majority of Muslims do not agree with them. With this Supreme Court verdict, let the Ayodhya dispute now rest,” Tareen said.