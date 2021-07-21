B S Yediyurappa will continue as CM, says Ravikumar

BJP general secretary N Ravikumar said B S Yediyurappa will continue as the chief minister and the party's state in-charge Arun Singh and national president J P Nadda will clarify this.

He told reporters here that the party has not thought about the chief minister's change. "This issue is being discussed only in media. The party's Delhi leaders will clear these confusions," he added.

Also read: Amid talk about CM Yediyurappa's exit, guessing game on successor gains traction

Ravikumar said a meeting of the legislature party had been convened as the government is completing two years in office. Covid management and the government's schemes were to be discussed in the meeting. It has been cancelled as the change of the guard issue came to the forefront. But the dinner programme is on, he replied to a question.

He said the party high command has taken a serious view about some people who are causing embarrassment to the party and the chief minister. Notices have already been served to MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and others. The party will take a suitable decision at an appropriate time, he said.