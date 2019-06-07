BJP smells a rat in move to give land to JSW Steel

The BJP on Friday said it was smelling a rat in the government’s decision to give away 3,667 acres of land to JSW Steel at throw away price in Ballari district, and threatened to launch a statewide protest if it goes ahead with the decision.

BJP general secretary Shobha Karandlaje told reporters that her party suspects corruption behind the decision.

“The government is adamant on executing the sale deed in favour of the company despite stiff opposition from various quarters. Senior Congress leader H K Patil has exposed how the company has tried to cheat the government,” she added.

The land that is proposed

to be given to JSW Steel is next to the highway. The government has paid up to Rs 30 lakh acre to acquire lands in that location for various other projects. But JSW is paying just Rs 1.22 lakh per acre to the government.

“It clearly shows that there is vested interest. Industries Minister K J George and

Ballari district in charge Minister D K Shivakumar should clarify in this regard,” he said.

Shobha also sought to know why Congress legislature

party leader Siddaramaiah had maintained silence on the issue.

“Siddaramaiah had taken out padayatra against illegal mining in 2010. He had promised to protect the state’s resources. But now he has remained a mute spectator,” she added.

‘CM favouring a company’

State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa has accused Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy of favouring a company (Jindal) as a quid-pro-quo.

Speaking to reporters at the Hubballi Airport on Friday, he said Jindal has already been allotted sufficient land for mining. Instead of giving additional land to the same company, it can be given to other companies to encourage them to come to Karnataka.