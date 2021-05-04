BJP top brass ask CM to probe Chamarajnagar hospital incident

BJP National General Secretary (in-charge Karnataka) Arun Singh on Tuesday spoke to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and asked him to conduct detailed probe into the death of patients in district Covid-19 hospital in Chamarajnagar.

Singh also asked the CM to ensure proper justice to the victims and book the culprits. He also said such incidents should not repeat, sources said.

Singh also spoke to Health Minister D Sudhakar and asked him to take steps to supply sufficient medical oxygen to hospitals across the state.

While asking Yediyurappa to work in coordinated manner, Arun Singh also asked the CM to deploy his cabinet ministers for the various tasks to combat the pandemic, sources in the BJP said.