Boy suffers burns while taking selfie atop a goods wagon

A 16-year-old boy suffered 50% burns after suffering electric shock while attempting to take a selfie atop an LPG goods wagon at Jokatte near Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Mohammed Dishan, who was immediately shifted to a private hospital by the local residents, is in critical condition, sources in Mangaluru Railway Protection Force (RPF) told DH. The station master serving at Jokatte railway station told RPF and Bajpe police that the LPG goods train had arrived at Jokatte railway station on Tuesday evening.

As the train was waiting for the signal to proceed from Thokur, the station master heard screams for help and found three boys, all aged over 15 yrs, climbing down the ladder of a wagon at around 2.55 pm. The boys informed that Mohammed Dishan, a resident of HPCL Colony in Jokatte, had suffered electric shock while taking selfie from atop the wagon.

A local ambulance was summoned to the spot and the boy lying near the track with burn injuries was shifted to a private hospital. Later the LPG goods train left from Jokatte to MRPL siding for filling at 3.30 pm. Bajpe police and RPF have registered a case and are investigating into it.