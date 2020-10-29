Burugapalli, Gadikeshwar hear peculiar sounds from earth

Burugapalli, Gadikeshwar hear odd sounds from earth

Shankrayyaswamy Ravoormath, a resident of Burugapalli, said the sound is being heard at Burugapalli and Ganapur villages for the past three-four days.

DHNS
DHNS, Chincholi (Kalaburagi Dist),
  • Oct 29 2020, 00:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2020, 00:32 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

The residents of Burugapalli, Gadikeshwar, Dastapur and IP Hosalli of the taluk lay in constant fear as they hear an unknown sound from the ground.

"We kept quite as it could be a blast at limestone quarrying site as cement factories were located surrounding the villages. But, they are hearing the sound from the earth deep," he explained.

Amaresh said they heard the sound at 7.15 am and 12.30 pm and also experienced the tremour. The residents ran out of their houses on hearing the sound.

"The residents are living in fear as they heard the sound around 2 am three days back", said Jaibharata Yuva Sene Taluk President Shivananda Hiremath.

According to the sources in Bengaluru's Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), no earthquake is reported in the radius of 100 km around Kalaburagi.

Karnataka
Hosalli

