Bus strike: 69 RTC employees held, 131 cases booked

Bus strike: 69 RTC employees arrested, 131 cases booked

In the last nine days, 47 KSRTC employees have been arrested under the ESMA

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 15 2021, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 04:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Ahead of curtains set to come down on byelections in three days, the government has started taking stringent measures to crackdown on the employees of the four Road Transport Corporations (RTCs).

In the last nine days, 52 KSRTC employees have been arrested, including 47, under the provisions of the Karnataka Essential Services Management Act (ESMA).

Read | RTC workers strike in Karnataka enters Day 9, bus services hit

However, an official claimed that the Act itself has not been invoked as yet. As many as 20 employees of NEKRTC, six of BMTC and four of NWKRTC were also arrested, though not much information was available as to the provisions invoked. The total number of FIRs registered in the four Corporations reached 131.

The KSRTC dismissed 85 persons and suspended 15 others. In BMTC, disciplinary action, including dismissal, has been taken against about 500 employees. Other Corporations have also initiated similar measures.

Sources said the government is likely to initiate stricter action after April 17, when the polling for byelections will be over. "There are ample opportunities to initiate action. The soft stance is likely to change once the polling is completed," the source said.

Strike to continue

Meanwhile, the workers and their families are set to approach their respective MLAs on Friday morning. "Starting at 11 am, please approach the MLAs of your constituency and request them to take up your issue with the government," Anand, joint secretary of the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees' League, appealed to the striking workers in a video message.

He said the strike will continue regardless of the government's tactics of suspension, dismiss and transfer.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

bus strike
Arrest
Strike
Karnataka
KSRTC
nwkrtc
nekrtc
ESMA

Related videos

What's Brewing

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

New study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Oscars 2021: Meet the Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

Cherry blossoms as indicators of climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

In Thar, farmers sweat for salt amid climate change

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

 