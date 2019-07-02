Case against DK ZP chief for insulting doctor

A doctor has lodged a complaint with Puttur women police against Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat president Meenakshi Shanthigodu for allegedly preventing her from discharging her duty and causing damage to the hospital property.

Meenakshi had allegedly stormed into the government hospital in Puttur and had insulted Dr Archana in front of patients for not attending a Dalit patient recently. Her supporters made a video clipping of the pregnant doctor being humiliated and circulated it on social media.

Following the incident, Dr Archana has lodged a complaint with women's police station under 353 col 4 of IPC (for preventing government servant from discharging their duty) and the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence against Medicare Service Personnel and Damage to Property in Medicare Service Institutions Act 2009.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the district unit of Indian Medical Association demanded Meenakshi to seek apology from Dr Archana for insulting her.

The incident also led to chaotic scenes in the Zilla Panchayat meeting on Tuesday with members questioning how Meenakshi, who is facing a case, can chair the meeting.

Meenakshi said she had gone to the hospital to enquire about a girl who was being treated there but was made to wait for 45 minutes and also did not get proper information. "They did not behave me with courtesy. I went to the doctor's cabin and spoke to her. Someone made a video and circulated it on social media," she charged.