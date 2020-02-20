Centre approves Mysuru-Kushalnagar NH: MP Pratap Simha

MP Prathap Simha said the Union government has given approval for a national highway between Mysuru and Kushalnagar.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, the MP said, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 3,120 crore. In the first phase, Rs 1 crore has been earmarked for land acquisition. With the new project, the travelling time between Bengaluru and Madikeri will be reduced by two hours, he said.

The highway will pass via Gungralchatra, Hale Undawadi, Hosaramenahalli, Katte Malalawadi. This will also lessen the vehicle density within the Mysuru city.

Expressway

The works for the 118-km expressway between Mysuru and Bengaluru would be completed by January 2022, Simha said. Toll would be collected only for the vehicles on the six-lane. There will be no entry for two-wheelers, three wheelers, tractors and bullock carts there and they can utilise the service roads.

Once the expressway is ready, the journey time between the two cities will come down from 3 hours to 90 minutes. Bypass roads will be constructed at Bidadi, Ramanagar, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna, he said.

On the extension of runway at Mysuru airport, the MP said there is a need for 240 acres of land for the extension. Discussions have been held with the chief minister and the process for land acquisition will begin soon, he said. The compensation will range from Rs 1.40 crore to Rs 1.75 crore per acre, he said.