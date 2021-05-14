Chamarajanagar tragedy: Mysuru DC demands apology

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri demanded an apology from "all those who tried to malign the image of Mysuru district, its administration and its people" over the Chamarajanagar tragedy.

As many as 24 Covid patients lost their lives at the district hospital in Chamarajanagar on May allegedly due to oxygen shortage.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday the deputy commissioner pointed at the findings in the report of the three-member committee appointed by the High Court to probe the tragedy.

The report, submitted to the court stated that there was no reference to any alleged hindrance caused by Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri. "No material is forthcoming from the records in support of the allegation. Accordingly, it is evident that the DC of Mysuru has not come in the way of refilling agencies at Mysuru from refilling the oxygen cylinders of any other district, including Chamarajanagar,” the report said.

It has to be recalled that Chamarajanagar District in-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi had blamed the Mysuru DC for the incident. They had alleged that Mysuru DC had instructed the gas re-fillers in Mysuru not to supply oxygen to other districts.

"Ever since I took charge as DC of Mysuru seven months ago, there have been several baseless allegations by MLAs, former corporator and others, against me. They included personal attacks. But, I did not react to them. My work is my priority. It is not my job to react to such baseless and motivated allegations,” she said.

“But, in the Chamarajanagar case, while blaming me, they have defamed Mysuru. However, we have overcome it and it is evident in the High Court committee report. Whoever tried to defame Mysuru should tender an apology to the people of Mysuru now,” Rohini Sindhuri said.