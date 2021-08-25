Change incorrect names in Google Maps: KDA

The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has written to Google India to correct names of various towns and villages in the state, which are displayed incorrectly on Google Maps.

In a letter, KDA chairman T S Nagabharana said that displaying correct names was essential, especially to benefit tourists. “Therefore, I urge you to correct names of such towns and villages which are wrong,” the letter read.

KDA has extended any required support to Google for the purpose.