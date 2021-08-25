Change incorrect names in Google Maps: KDA

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 25 2021, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 23:10 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo

The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has written to Google India to correct names of various towns and villages in the state, which are displayed incorrectly on Google Maps.

In a letter, KDA chairman T S Nagabharana said that displaying correct names was essential, especially to benefit tourists. “Therefore, I urge you to correct names of such towns and villages which are wrong,” the letter read.

KDA has extended any required support to Google for the purpose.

