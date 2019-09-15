Charmadi Ghat now open for light motor vehicles

Light vehicles were allowed to travel on Charmadi Ghat (NH-73) between 6 am and 6 pm beginning Sunday.

Permission has been granted for for plying two-wheelers, car, jeep, LCV van and ambulance on the stretch. However, the speed on the ghat stretch should not exceed 20 kmph.

The road on the ghat had been damaged due to landslides on few stretches. “Drivers should be very careful and clicking selfie and photographs on the Ghat is banned,” Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu Rupesh said. However, the order issued by DC states that movement of heavy vehicles are banned till October 14.

Series of landslides on the stretch on August 6 led the authorities to prohibit the movement of vehicles on the stretch for facilitating repair works.