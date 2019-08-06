Classes on holidays in affected dists

The department of primary and secondary education has instructed officials in flood-affected districts to recover classes for standard X by conducting classes on Sundays.

Following the floods in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Yadgir, Raichur, Shivamogga and Vijayapura districts, the schools and colleges have remained closed.

The department has directed the district-level officials of the department to conduct the classes for the SSLC students to complete the syllabus by conducting the classes on holidays, including on Sundays.

The officials from the department said that even the attendance of the students for the holidays will be relaxed.