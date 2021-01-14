CM B S Yediyurappa sought resignation due to pressure: Nagesh

CM sought resignation due to pressure: Nagesh

  Jan 14 2021
  updated: Jan 15 2021
Ambedkar Development Corporation chairman H Nagesh, also former excise minister, said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa obtained his resignation due to pressure. 

He was speaking to reporters during his first visit to the district as the corporation chairman. "I have been elected as an MLA and became a minister too. The chief minister, who was facing the difficulty of the Cabinet expansion, needed my support too. He obtained my resignation as he was under pressure," he said.

Nagesh also said that he was the first minister to resign even in the previous JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

He said his resignation has gone down well with his friends (who jumped ship from other parties to BJP). "MLC Vishwanath has expressed displeasure. But I and MLA Munirathna may become ministers in future. We are all united, not divided," he claimed.

Nagesh said he is grateful to the chief minister as he was given a good portfolio. "The chief minister has assured me of providing a better opportunity later. I am satisfied with the chairmanship of the Ambedkar Development Corporation. I will serve the people and extend my support to whoever becomes the Kolar district in-charge minister," he added. 

