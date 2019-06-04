CM: Govt setting up SPV for suburban rail project

The state government is in the process of setting up a Special Purpose Vehicle for implementing the suburban rail project for Bengaluru, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday.

Taking a dig at Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda who had accused the state government of dragging its feet on the project, the chief minister said a Union minister should speak based on facts. Gowda should stop indulging in politics and, instead, extend cooperation for the development of the state, Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal himself held a meeting on the project in February this year and suggested changes to be made in the feasibility report. The state Cabinet subsequently gave its approval to appropriately modify the report. Steps are also being taken to set up the SPV, he tweeted.

On Mekedatu project, the chief minister said the state government had already submitted both detailed project and feasibility reports to the Centre.

Gowda had on Monday accused the government of not taking any steps to implement both the projects.