CM orders probe into lapses in housing scheme tender

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has ordered a probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

On Monday, Yediyurappa sent a note to the chief secretary that there were complaints from the public and media reports regarding alleged irregularities while constructing 49,368 houses at a cost of 2,661.84 cr. The houses were meant for economically weaker sections belonging to SC/ST, minorities and general category, and tenders for the same were invited in 2017-18.

Yediyurappa has sought a report within two months regarding irregularities in the project.

This adds to the long list of projects taken up by the previous governments that are being probed by the BJP government. Among the projects that are being probed include white-topping of Bengaluru roads, irregularities in Indira Canteens, procurements by solid waste management section of BBMP, construction of krishi honda (farm ponds) by Agriculture department and others.