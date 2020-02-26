CM’s birthday bash at Palace Grounds

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who turns 78 today, has requested his well wishers and supporters to refrain from “unnecessary expenditure” for the celebration even as an 1,800-seater event has been planned for the occasion at Palace Grounds.

“As I enter a new year of my life, I am indebted to all the love and support that I have received from all of you at every stage of my life. Whatever I have achieved today is a result of the blessings and faith that the people of my state have showered, and that is all I seek from all of you. And hence I humbly request everyone to not bring bouquets, flowers, shawls, sweets, turbans or any souvenirs tomorrow,” Yediyurappa said in a tweet.

At Palace Grounds, the B S Yediyurappa Abhinandana Samiti will organise an event to celebrate the CM’s birthday. On the occasion, a documentary, a coffee table book and a memoir will be launched.