CM to take up ST status for Koli community with Centre

Urging the government to include Koli community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list, a delegation, led by former minister Malikayya Guttedar and A B Malakareddy, met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday.

The legislators noted that no decision has been taken yet despite a letter from Yediyurappa - during his previous tenure as chief minister - to the Central government regarding the inclusion of the Koli community among STs. They urged Yediyurappa to ensure that their demands regarding the community are fulfilled.

Yediyurappa assured the leaders that he would take up the issue with the Central government. "We are keen to include the community in the ST list. The state government will take all measures in this regard," he said.

During the meeting, various problems of Kalaburagi district were also discussed with the chief minister.