Commercialisation of coal mining inevitable: Pralhad Joshi

Claiming that commercial mining of coal blocks which Coal India could not handle is inevitable to make India self-reliant in coal production in a couple of years, Union Parliamentary, Coal & Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi at the same time stated on Tuesday that Coal India Limited is given sufficient coal blocks, one billion tonne coal production target by 2023-24 is given, and this PSU in strategic sector would be strengthened.

"We need at least 1,000 million tonnes of coal annually, and we imported over 250 million tonnes of coal last year, which is a sin when we have so much of coal reserves. This year 606 million tonnes of coal is produced so far, and our existing stock is sufficient for at least one month," he said.

In reply to the strike by Coal India employees against permission for commercial mining of coal blocks, Joshi said, "talks are going on, we would try to convince them that Coal India would not at all be weakened. Only those blocks remaining out of coal India's purview are given for commercial mining,"

Denying that Covid-19 infection has reached community spread level now as there is no proof for that, Joshi stated that more cases are coming as testing has been increased.

Some private hospitals made profit during normal times, and they should co-operate in treating Covid-19 patients in this tough time and should join hands with the government. All should be very alert during this dangerous situation. Scientists are putting efforts to prepare vaccination, but there is no authorised decision to release a vaccination on August 15, Joshi added.