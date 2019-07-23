Cong alleges dirty politics, plans nationwide protest

Alleging that the BJP indulged in immoral political activities to topple the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka, Congress on Tuesday said it will hold nationwide protests against the BJP and the NDA government at the Centre.

“The Congress party will hold nationwide protests against the immoral political destabilisation by the BJP," Congress general secretary (Karnataka incharge) K C Venugopal said here.

In his series of tweet soon after the coalition government lost the confidence motion, he said, “All MLAs who stood with the party and workers and fought for upholding political morality in the state, deserve a huge respect. Although BJP could get an upper hand in the Legislative Assembly in terms of the number of MLAs, the Congress-JD(S) earned moral victory.”

The Congress has exposed the political horse-trading by the BJP in Karnataka. The party also fought both inside the Assembly as well as outside and in the Supreme Cort to uphold democratic morals and values, he said.

"The BJP has carried out one of the biggest political subversion and hawala transactions to destabilise the coalition government in Karnataka. There are video evidences of BJP leaders offering money to the defected MLAs for destabilising the coalition government," he said.

“BJP facilitated this dirty political drama by offering a huge amount of black money and ministerial berths to the defected MLAs. Along with this, the BJP also misused central agencies like enforcement directorate and income tax department for blackmailing and horse-trading,” he said.

“The subversion of the coalition government in Karnataka carried out by the BJP is one of the most heinous political horse-tradings the country has ever witnessed. It was done by the nefarious joint efforts of the Central government, Governor, state government of Maharashtra & BJP leadership, “he said.