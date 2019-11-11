Cong MLAs in touch with BJP: Ravi

A few more Congress MLAs have expressed their desire to join the BJP. It will not be surprise if the Congress is once again divided before the byelection, said district incharge Minister C T Ravi said on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said, "the division in the Congress may take place either before or after the election. I cannot reveal as to who will join the BJP. It will be known shortly."

He said, "a few Congress MLAs have stated that there is no future in the Congress and are turning towards the BJP. The MLAs are disgusted over the minority-appeasement and divide-and-rule policies of the Congress. Congress leaders from old Mysuru, Kalyana Karnataka, Kithuru Karnataka and other areas will also join the BJP."

"The BJP will not face any dissidence with the joining of the Congress MLAs. The infighting in the Congress has reached a serious stage. To try to hide the infighting, the Congress leaders point fingers at the BJP," the minister added.