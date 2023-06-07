Cong trying to push Communist ideology in textbooks: Nagesh

Former minister for School Education and Literacy B C Nagesh has criticised the Congress government saying it’s trying to impose communist ideology through textbooks.

Speaking to the reporters here on Wednesday B C Nagesh said that the Congress government is talking only about the revision of textbooks and trying to create confusion among children. “They are interested only in textbooks. We revised the textbooks as we received complaints from parents and teachers, but Congress is trying to impose communist ideology by having so-called intellectuals around,” Nagesh stated.

“There are several important issues pending before the government which includes a proposal to extend the provision of eggs to school kids from 40 to 100 days, but both the minister concerned and the chief minister are not interested in addressing the issues pertaining to the education sector,” said Nagesh.

On the case pertaining to the teachers’ recruitment pending before the high court, Nagesh said that the government has not made any effort to meet the Advocate General and discuss it.

Nagesh said that the revision of textbooks, planned by the Siddaramaiah government, should be done in the interest of students and demanded to publish details of the same in the public domain and get the opinion of the stakeholders. “If they try to impose their own agenda in the textbooks and education sector, we will oppose it and we will fight against it,” he added.