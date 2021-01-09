Congress charges against BJP to hide their confusion: Shobha Karandlaje

The Congress in Karnataka is hurling baseless charges against the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre to hide the "confusion" in their party, BJP leader and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje alleged on Saturday.

Addressing reporters here, she said the Congress has no answer to the development works being initiated by the BJP governments at the Centre and state.

"The Congress leadership in the state is in confusion as former Chief Minister Siddarmaiah does not approve the functioning style of KPCC chief D K Shivakumar," she said.

She claimed that Shivakumar does not enjoy the full support of his own party workers or the people of the state. On the allegation that some BJP workers were involved in the pro-Pakistan slogan raising issue at Ujire recently, she said her party workers would never resort to such an act.

Dismissing the charge as totally false, she wanted the police to act sternly and book all the culprits responsible for the incident.

The pro-Pakistan slogans were raised outside a panchayat election counting centre at Ujjire in Dakshina Kannada district on December 30, allegedly by some Social Democratic Party of India activists, against whom a sedition case has been registered.