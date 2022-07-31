Congress’ first PAC meet in Hubballi on August 2

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shivakumar said, the first State-level Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting of the party will be held in Hubballi on August 2, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend it.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Shivakumar said, this will be the party’s first such meeting of the committee that was formed after Chintan Shivir held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. AICC president Sonia Gandhi had instructed all state units to form PACs, and discuss issues related to the state and ways to strengthen the party.

The meeting, which will be chaired by AICC General Secretary and Karnataka party in-charge K C Venugopal, will discuss the way forward for the party to counter BJP in the state.

“Issues related to price rise, communal tension, GST on essential goods, injustice to particular communities, and 40% commission charges will be discussed,” he said, and added that party leaders will be allowed to air their opinions and suggestions during the meeting.

Taking a dig at the state government, Shivakumar said the BJP had completely destroyed Karnataka, which was once considered as ‘shanthiya thota.’

“While Congress condemns the murder of three youths in Dakshina Kannada district, the party does not wish to play politics over the issue. On the request of police officials, none of our party leaders have visited the family members of the victims,” he said.

“It is shameful that the BJP government has given compensation to only one family, while the family members of two others, who were murdered, have not received any compensation or sympathy. The government should treat every citizen equally,” he said, and added that one of the main reasons for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state is the silence and promotion of moral policing by the chief minister.

Shivakumar refused to comment on MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, and M Veerappa Moily’s statements on backing Siddaramaiah and S R Patil as chief ministerial candidates respectively. “These leaders can raise the issue during the PAC meeting. As of now the AICC president has said that the party will fight the elections under collective leadership,” he said.