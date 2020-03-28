Coronavirus: Infosys Foundation sends medical supplies

Infosys Foundation dispatched medical supplies worth Rs 28 lakh to the port city, following the request made by Mangaluru police on behalf of Dakshina Kannada district administration.

Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty dispatched the supplies within 36 hours of the request made by the police.

Using the Twitter platform, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha thanked Sudha Murty and Ramdas Kamath of the Foundation for immediately responding to their requirements.

In the backdrop of rise in COVID-19 cases in the district, the City police had sought critical medical supplies from Infosys Foundation.

