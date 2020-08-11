Corruption: Yadgir DHO Dr M S Patil in ACB net

Sleuths from the Anti-Corruption Bureau, on Tuesday, raided the Health department and caught District Health and Family Welfare officer Dr M S Patil red-handed while accepting a bribe.

According to sources, Dr Patil had demanded Rs 30,000 for the appointment of nurses on contract basis in the Health Department. While accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000, the ACB officials caught him red-handed.

Under the guidance of ACB Superintendent of Police Nyamagowda, DSP Gurunath Mathoor, inspectors Guru Biradar and Raghavendra raided the DHO office and took the accused, Patil into custody and examined the related documents. Later, they went to Patil's residence and conducted a few inquiries.

The health check-up of the accused has been conducted and he has been remanded in judicial custody. The ACB officials will take further action, sources added.