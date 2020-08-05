Covid-19 cases continue surginfg in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

The surge in coronavirus cases continued in Dakshina Kannada district with the district administration recording 225 cases on Tuesday.

Among fresh cases, 67 were suffering from Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and 20 had Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). As many as 60 people who were primary contacts of the infected have tested positive.

Contact tracing of 77 persons is underway while another person with international travel history has also tested positive.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Among the infected, Mangaluru has the highest with 147 cases followed by 29 in Belthangady, Bantwal-19, Puttur-16, Sullia- 4. In addition, nine from other districts have also been tested positive.

Four fatalities

The total positive cases in the district stands at 6,393. As many as 73 persons were discharged on Tuesday, thus taking the total tally of discharged to 2,927.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The district recorded four more fatalities, taking the total tally to 180. All four were suffering from comorbid conditions along with Covid-19 infection and hail from Mangaluru taluk.

6 fatalities in Udupi

A total of 170 fresh cases has been recorded in Udupi district on Tuesday. The total cases in the district is 4,970.

The district has 1,980 active cases undergoing treatment. As many as 53 persons with symptoms of ILI, SARI and Covid suspects have been admitted to isolation wards in the district.

On Tuesday 1,700 samples have been collected for testing. This includes 1,195 from Covid-19 suspects, 250 from contacts and 173 from hotspots. The district has recorded six more fatalities, taking the toll to 42.