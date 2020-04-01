COVID-19: Karnataka MLAs ensure social distancing is no gulf between them, voters

Legislators have come up with their own unique ways to be accessible to the public and boost public morale, while at the same time maintaining social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Take the case of Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge, who has embraced technology to remain accessible in times of social isolation.

Kharge has started his own WhatsApp helpline for the benefit of people in his constituency. In just a day, the helpline received about 100 messages, the former Congress minister said. He had donated 11,000 masks to the district administration and 2,500 gloves, apart from phenyl and bleaching powder. To address specific problems raised by people through the helpline, he was contacting the officials concerned over the phone and getting it resolved, he said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Hoskote's independent MLA Sharath Bachegowda has stopped meeting all party workers, for the time being, sensitising them about social distancing. However, in order to ensure that the lockdown was effectively being implemented, he went around his constituency wearing a protective mask, while limiting his contact only to government officials concerned, he explained.

Bachegowda has held meetings with the taluk-level officials and traders, to not only ensure that people were following social isolation, but also to make sure that there was no panic buying.

Almost all of the 222 legislators (there are no MLAs in two constituencies - Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Maski) were in Bengaluru until late last week for the Assembly session, which was curtailed because of the COVID-19 scare. The session was to end March 31.

Yelburga legislator Achar Halappa Basappa, said in his constituency he was making arrangements for delivery of vegetables, while strictly monitoring the lockdown. “We have made arrangements for vegetables to be distributed at the local level through carts. We have directed the vendors to put the vegetables in the customer’s bag, while asking people to avoid touching vegetables at the time of buying,” he said.

For someone like Dattatreya Patil Revoor, who represents Gulbarga Dakshin, one of the most affected regions, social distancing or isolation is quite tricky. “I cannot stay at home completely as this is one of the worst-hit areas,” he said. It was in Kalaburagi that COVID-19 claimed its first victim. “I need to boost people’s confidence by reaching out. While I have quarantined my family completely, I go out wearing a mask. The focus here right now is to ensure adequate ventilators and beds,” he said.