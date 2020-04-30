COVID-19 lockdown: Karnataka allows one-time movement of those stranded

The Cabinet on Thursday decided to allow one-time inter-state, inter-district movement of people and labourers stranded due to the lockdown.

The move will also benefit students and others who have been seeking permission to move to their native states or districts.

However, people from containment zones will be allowed to travel only after they are tested for the virus.

The government will also allow people from Karnataka residing in other states to return if they test negative for Covid-19, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said, briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

Nodal officers

The state government also appointed nodal officers to “facilitate the smooth and orderly movement of people” as per the standard operating procedure prescribed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Expenses should be covered by those wishing to travel. The government is willing to arrange buses,” Madhuswamy said. The government will provide a permit to anyone who wishes to go, he said.

An order issued by Chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar deputed IAS officers Rajkumar Khatri and Arun Jeji Chakravarthy as overall in-charges for the movement of people to Karnataka from different states. IAS officers N Manjunath Prasad and P S Sandhu will oversee the movement of people from Karnataka to other states.

The order also directed district administrations, KSRTC, NWKRTC and NEKRTC and all other departments concerned to facilitate the process.