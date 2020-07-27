Covid hit state’s development, rues CM

As the BJP government completed one year in power, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa rued that the Covid-19 pandemic had hindered the state’s development.

“I am hurt by the fact that the Covid pandemic has curtailed plans for development of Karnataka,” Yediyurappa said, speaking at an event held to commemorate the first year of BJP administration.

Yediyurappa recalled that his tenure got riddled with challenges soon after he took charge on July 26 last year. “When I started the tenure, there was drought in parts of Karnataka. A few days later, the state faced flooding in which more than a lakh houses were damaged,” he said. Subsequently, the Covid pandemic affected the state.

“We (the government) have a lot to do. I am tearful when I think of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Yediyurappa said, adding that the government was stable and would focus on development.

Taking credit for implementing the recommendations of Dr Nanjundappa Report on Hyderabad-Karnataka, Yediyurappa said that the government was striving to address regional disparity in the state. “I have never pursued the politics of hate,” he said, adding that the government took steps to ensure that there were no communal riots in Karnataka.

The chief minister said that amendments to the Land Reforms Act and the new Industrial Policy were formulated to boost investment in Karnataka. “The only intention of the Land Reforms Act is to increase the extent of land used by industries from the existing 2%,” he said, adding that it would create job opportunities in the state.