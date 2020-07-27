Covid hit state’s development, rues CM

Covid hit state’s development, rues CM

Akram Mohammad
Akram Mohammad, DHNS , Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 27 2020, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 23:38 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with his colleagues releases one-year performance report and achievement book, with Minister Sureshkumar, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Minister R Ashok and Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, during a pro

As the BJP government completed one year in power, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa rued that the Covid-19 pandemic had hindered the state’s development.

“I am hurt by the fact that the Covid pandemic has curtailed plans for development of Karnataka,” Yediyurappa said, speaking at an event held to commemorate the first year of BJP administration.

Yediyurappa recalled that his tenure got riddled with challenges soon after he took charge on July 26 last year. “When I started the tenure, there was drought in parts of Karnataka. A few days later, the state faced flooding in which more than a lakh houses were damaged,” he said. Subsequently, the Covid pandemic affected the state.

“We (the government) have a lot to do. I am tearful when I think of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Yediyurappa said, adding that the government was stable and would focus on development.

Taking credit for implementing the recommendations of Dr Nanjundappa Report on Hyderabad-Karnataka, Yediyurappa said that the government was striving to address regional disparity in the state. “I have never pursued the politics of hate,” he said, adding that the government took steps to ensure that there were no communal riots in Karnataka.

The chief minister said that amendments to the Land Reforms Act and the new Industrial Policy were formulated to boost investment in Karnataka. “The only intention of the Land Reforms Act is to increase the extent of land used by industries from the existing 2%,” he said, adding that it would create job opportunities in the state.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

covid -19
Lockdown
BS Yediyurappa

What's Brewing

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

How to help children cope with moving

How to help children cope with moving

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

 