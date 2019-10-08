Debt-ridden farmer found dead in pond

DH News Service
DH News Service, Bengaluru ,
  • Oct 08 2019, 22:34pm ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2019, 22:49pm ist

A farmer, who had taken shelter at a community hall after his house was washed away by rain, was found dead in a pond at Katenahalli on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Hanumanthappa Fakirappa Pavadi (50). Villagers, who were making preparations to offer a Bagina to the pond following heavy rain, noticed a body floating in it. Pavadi's daughter Renuka said he had taken Rs 3 lakh loan from a bank and friends and the rain had destroyed their crop. "He has committed suicide as he did not get compensation from the government, "she added.

Farmer suicide
