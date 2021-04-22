Deccan Herald Picture Puzzle winners

  Apr 22 2021
The DH Picture Puzzle contest concluded on April 1 with an overwhelming response from the readers.

Prajwal V R, a final year engineering student from Bengaluru who won the Picture Puzzle contest, expressed joy on winning the bumper prize and was rewarded with a One Plus Pro Phone.  

He said, “Reading Deccan Herald every morning is my daily routine. The theme of the DH Picture Puzzle contest was unique every day and I really appreciate that almost all the pictures chosen were from Karnataka. I solved the puzzles in the most rudimentary method: Cutting them into parts and rearranging them in place. This proved to be an entertaining task. It was made easier with help from my mom. It was a stress-buster in this pandemic time."

Prajwal was selected by a lucky draw from the maximum number of correct entries from the overall contest duration.

During the contest, seven winners per day, selected from all correct entries by a lucky draw will receive an Amazon voucher worth Rs 500 shortly. The daily winners have been contacted individually and the winner details can be found at bit.ly/DHPuzzleWinners. 

 

