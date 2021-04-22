Deccan Herald Picture Puzzle winners

The DH Picture Puzzle contest concluded on April 1 with an overwhelming response from the readers.
Prajwal V R, a final year engineering student from Bengaluru who won the Picture Puzzle contest, expressed joy on winning the bumper prize and was rewarded with a One Plus Pro Phone.
He said, “Reading Deccan Herald every morning is my daily routine. The theme of the DH Picture Puzzle contest was unique every day and I really appreciate that almost all the pictures chosen were from Karnataka. I solved the puzzles in the most rudimentary method: Cutting them into parts and rearranging them in place. This proved to be an entertaining task. It was made easier with help from my mom. It was a stress-buster in this pandemic time."
Prajwal was selected by a lucky draw from the maximum number of correct entries from the overall contest duration.
During the contest, seven winners per day, selected from all correct entries by a lucky draw will receive an Amazon voucher worth Rs 500 shortly. The daily winners have been contacted individually and the winner details can be found at bit.ly/DHPuzzleWinners.
104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala
SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK
Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector
Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet
How to get optimum protection from your face mask
In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally
Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'
New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals
Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa
Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat