Decision on Karnataka Cabinet expansion after Winter Session: CM

Commenting on the issue of BJP-JD(S) pact for Council elections, Bommai said H D Kumaraswamy has to tell about the JD(S)' stand

Manjunath Hegde Bommannalli
Manjunath Hegde Bommannalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Dec 06 2021, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 14:12 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI file photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday stated that a decision about the Cabinet expansion would be taken based on the party high command's suggestion after the Winter Session of the State Legislature.

"We have Legislative Council elections before us now. Then comes the Session. After that, steps regarding Cabinet expansion would be taken, based on our senior leaders' suggestion," he said.

Commenting on the issue of BJP-JD(S) pact for Council elections, Bommai said H D Kumaraswamy has to tell about the JD(S)' stand.

On Covid

Covid cases are now being reported in clusters. All suggestions being received related to measures to be taken to check the spread of infection would be placed before the expert committee, their opinion would be obtained and suitable decision would be taken, he said.

