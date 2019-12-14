‘Deploy teachers to govt schools in Sringeri’

Taluk Panchayat Standing Committee President B V Praveen has said that there is shortage of teachers in the English medium of the Torehadlu Government School at Addagadde in the taluk.

“The department should depute teachers at the earliest,” he added.He was speaking at the KDP monthly meeting held at the Sringeri Taluk Panchayat hall on Friday.

Officer Raghavendra admitted that several schools are facing shortage of teachers in the taluk. The vacant posts will have to be filled after the appointment of teachers, he added.

Taluk Panchayat President Jayasheela Chandrashekar directed the education department officers to issue permission to the SDMC to appoint guest teachers.

Tarpaulin supply

Agriculture department Assistant Director Sachin Hegde said, “There is a demand for financial assistance for the purchase of tarpaulin in the taluk. The tarpaulins will be distributed after the government releases fund for the same.”

Health officer Dr Manjunath said that the issue of shortage of dentists has been brought to the notice of the MLA. The Health department building at Addagadde, Honnavalli and Kigga will be repaired, he added.

Veterinary doctor Dr Pradeep said that 80% progress has been achieved in vaccinating cattle for foot and mouth disease. Funds under Pashu Bhagya yojane will be released only after MLA T D Rajegowda selects eight beneficiaries, he pointed

out.

Horticulture department Assistant Director Srikrishna said that 90% financial assistance is given for drip irrigation. “Financial assistance is also given for re-cultivation of black pepper vines,” he

added.