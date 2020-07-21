Doctors, nurses made me feel at home: 11-year-old Covid-19 survivor

If a person takes good care of oneself and stays cheerful, there is no need to be scared of novel coronavirus, said 11-year-old Mehera Banu, who recovered from Covid-19 and returned home.

Mehera is a resident of Apparanda Layout in Suntikoppa.

She recalled that after being affected by high fever, her parents took her to the government hospital, where her throat swab sample was collected for testing. Eventually, the family was home quarantined.

“During the quarantine, personnel from the health and police departments and the gram panchayat authorities came to my house and instilled confidence among my family members,” she said.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

Mehera was tested positive for Covid-19 on July 12, following which she was admitted to the designated Covid-19 hospital in Madikeri.

“The doctors and nurses in the hospital made me feel at home. They took care of me like their own daughter. I was given hot water to drink and food to eat, on time. I was not afraid or worried, even though my family members were away from me”.

Mehera meanwhile said she has been taking medicines and rest as per the advice of the doctors. “I am healthy now. Nobody should be afraid of Coronavirus. However, one has to be aware and take care of their health”, she said.

Warm welcome

Residents of Apparanda Layout in Suntikoppa welcomed Mehera Banu, when she returned home after getting recovered from the Covid-19.

After a successful treatment, she was discharged from the hospital. Her neighbors offered her a hearty welcome by clapping and showering flowers on her as she arrived. She was presented with a flower bouquet.

Mehera said she was touched by the welcome she received from her neighbors. They also treated my family members well, she added.