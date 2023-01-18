Don't contest from Kolar, Ibrahim advises Siddaramaiah

Ibrahim said if Siddaramaiah contests, then he would garner very few votes

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 18 2023, 00:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 04:05 ist
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim on Tuesday advised former chief minister Siddaramaiah to choose a constituency other than Kolar.

Speaking to reporters, Ibrahim said if Siddaramaiah contests, then he would garner very few votes. "Siddaramaiah will not even come second place. It will be a fight between Vartur Prakash and Siddaramaiah. It is not a constituency for Siddaramaiah," he said.

Expressing confidence that Muslims in Kolar would support the JD(S), Ibrahim pointed out that the Congress did not support Muslims during the hijab controversy. "Siddaramaiah was silent when Muslim issues were raised. Even in the Assembly, the Congress did not utter a word in support of Muslims," he said. 

Ibrahim also said the people of Karnataka have decided to give power to JD(S). "Nadda and Modi will come and go. We are the ones who will stay here. People are aware about it. Even people are confident about JD(S) this time," he said.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim demanded judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court into 'Santro' Ravi aka K S Manjunath case. "Let the government suspend all the officers who were transferred and the home minister should resign. The case should be handed over to the sitting judge of the Karnataka High Court for inquiry," he demanded.

