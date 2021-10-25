Education Minister Nagesh greets students with roses

Education Minister B C Nagesh greets students with roses

The minister interacted with the returning students

S K Nrupathunga
S K Nrupathunga, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Oct 25 2021, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 18:03 ist
The minister also distributed notebooks and chocolates to students. Credit: DH Photo

Students of government higher primary school at Malavagoppa in Shivamogga, who came to the school after a gap of nearly 18 months, on Monday, were surprised on the first day of their school as Primary & Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh himself welcomed the students by offering roses to them. 

The minister distributed notebooks and chocolates to students of first standard to fifth standard who came to the school on the first day. He asked them how they felt coming to the school after a gap of many months.

He also launched the reopening of classes from first to fifth standard by lighting a lamp in the class room.

The minister visited the 2government primary school at Malavagoppa and interacted with students, parents and teachers. 

Speaking on the occasion, he said students are happy to be back. 

Mayor Sunita Annappa,  Leader of Ruling Party in City Corporation S N Channabasappa, Karnataka Arya-Vysya Communities Development Corporation Chairman D S Arun, teachers and members of school development and monitoring committee were present on the occasion. 

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
B C Nagesh
schools reopen

Related videos

What's Brewing

National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

National Film Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe is facing extinction

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it

Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it

 