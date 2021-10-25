Education Minister B C Nagesh greets students with roses

Students of government higher primary school at Malavagoppa in Shivamogga, who came to the school after a gap of nearly 18 months, on Monday, were surprised on the first day of their school as Primary & Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh himself welcomed the students by offering roses to them.

The minister distributed notebooks and chocolates to students of first standard to fifth standard who came to the school on the first day. He asked them how they felt coming to the school after a gap of many months.

He also launched the reopening of classes from first to fifth standard by lighting a lamp in the class room.

The minister visited the 2government primary school at Malavagoppa and interacted with students, parents and teachers.

Speaking on the occasion, he said students are happy to be back.

Mayor Sunita Annappa, Leader of Ruling Party in City Corporation S N Channabasappa, Karnataka Arya-Vysya Communities Development Corporation Chairman D S Arun, teachers and members of school development and monitoring committee were present on the occasion.

