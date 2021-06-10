Educationist M I Savadatti no more

Educationist and former vice-chancellor of Mangalore University Prof M I Savadatti (89) breathed his last in Dharwad on Wednesday.

According to family sources, he died due to cardiac arrest at home at Navoday Nagar. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. His last rites were held at the Karnatak University graveyard.

Recipient of several awards, including the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award and Sir M Visvesvaraya Lifetime Achievement Award, Prof Savadatti served as the vice-chancellor of Mangalore University for two terms. He was a member of the University Grants Commission (UGC), and the founder vice-chairman of Karnataka State Higher Education Council. He also served as a member of KLE Technological University (KLETU) board of governors.

Born on January 8, 1932, at Aminbhavi in Dharwad taluk, Savadatti studied at Karnatak College and then at Karnatak University, and subsequently taught physics in the same university. He was instrumental in establishing an advanced laser laboratory at the KUD physics department.

Prof Savadatti contributed a great deal towards the popularisation of science. He also established the Dr M I S Vidyavardhaka Samsthe in Dharwad.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar and KLETU V-C Ashok Shettar among others expressed their condolences.