Eid-ul-Fitr on May 3, says moon-sighting panel

Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival of the breaking of the fast, will be celebrated in most parts of Karnataka and India on Tuesday, the Karnataka moon-sighting committee on Sunday.

While the sky was cloudy in Bengaluru and many parts of South Interior Karnataka on Sunday due to a thunderstorm, the crescent was not sighted in places such as Ballari, Davangere, Bagalkot and Gadag where the horizon was clear, the committee's chairperson Maulana Sagheer Ahmed Rashadi told a news conference here.

Accordingly, Monday will be the last day of Ramzan and Tuesday will be Eid-ul-Fitr, Rashadi added.

The committee's declaration came a day after the state government issued a notification declaring Monday to be a public holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr. The holiday was earlier scheduled for May 3 (Tuesday) but was changed to May 2 (Monday). The government cited the committee's as-yet-unspecified decision to celebrate Eid on Monday to change the public holiday.

In Kerala and coastal Karnataka, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday.

