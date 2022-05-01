Eid-ul-Fitr on May 3, says moon-sighting panel

Eid-ul-Fitr on May 3, says moon-sighting panel

Accordingly, Monday will be the last day of Ramzan and Tuesday will be Eid-ul-Fitr

DHNS
DHNS,
  May 01 2022
  • updated: May 02 2022, 05:36 ist
Crowd gathers at market ahead of Eid al-Fitr festival in Old Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival of the breaking of the fast, will be celebrated in most parts of Karnataka and India on Tuesday, the Karnataka moon-sighting committee on Sunday. 

While the sky was cloudy in Bengaluru and many parts of South Interior Karnataka on Sunday due to a thunderstorm, the crescent was not sighted in places such as Ballari, Davangere, Bagalkot and Gadag where the horizon was clear, the committee's chairperson Maulana Sagheer Ahmed Rashadi told a news conference here. 

Accordingly, Monday will be the last day of Ramzan and Tuesday will be Eid-ul-Fitr, Rashadi added. 

The committee's declaration came a day after the state government issued a notification declaring Monday to be a public holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr. The holiday was earlier scheduled for May 3 (Tuesday) but was changed to May 2 (Monday). The government cited the committee's as-yet-unspecified decision to celebrate Eid on Monday to change the public holiday. 

In Kerala and coastal Karnataka, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday. 

