Electricity tariff hiked by average 30 paise in Karnataka

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has approved an average 30 paise per unit increase in tariff, applicable to the consumers of all Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) for the current financial year.

"The Commission has approved an average increase in tariff by 30 paise per unit (considering increase in Fixed / Demand and Energy charges) for FY 2021-22, resulting in an average increase of 3.84 per cent," it said in a release.

The ESCOMs had sought an average increase of 135 paise per unit accounting for 17.31 per cent increase, it said.

The revised tariff will come into effect for the electricity consumed from the first meter reading date falling on or after April 1, "to enable recovery of the revenue gap determined by the Commission."

According to the release, to soften the burden of increase in tariff on the consumers, during the prevailing lockdown situation on account of Covid-19 pandemic in the state, the arrears towards the revision of tariff for April and May, is ordered to be recovered during October and November respectively, without charging any interest.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Siddaramaiah termed the decision to increase electricity tariff as "disastrous" and "BJP's shock to Karnataka".

"The decision of the CM of Karnataka to increase the electricity tariff is disastrous for everyone. Common man to Industries, all are suffering due to pandemic and the increase will kill everyone," Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

"Karnataka has surplus power and yet BJP government continues to purchase power from the central grid, Adani and others at a higher cost, the price for which our people have to pay," he alleged in another tweet