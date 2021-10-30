Elephant destroy crops in Baachahalli

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Oct 30 2021, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 18:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Wild elephants raided crops and also damaged water supply pipes at Baachahalli in Hettur hobli of Sakleshpur taluk.

The elephants destroyed ginger and paddy crops.

The elephants raided fields of H N Vishwanath, Arpith, Sharat, H V Krishna, Kushalraj, Manjegowda, Keethi of Hettur village.

The Forest officials visited the village and inspected the spot.

Sakleshpur
Karnataka
Elephants destroy crops

