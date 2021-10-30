Elephant destroy crops in Baachahalli

Wild elephants raided crops and also damaged water supply pipes at Baachahalli in Hettur hobli of Sakleshpur taluk.

The elephants destroyed ginger and paddy crops.

The elephants raided fields of H N Vishwanath, Arpith, Sharat, H V Krishna, Kushalraj, Manjegowda, Keethi of Hettur village.

The Forest officials visited the village and inspected the spot.